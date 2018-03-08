Jake Isaac Hits Back On 'Bad Vibes'

For Jake Isaac his loved ones have always come first.

Sure, music is his abiding passion - it's what drives him, gets him out of bed everyday - but when push comes to shove family and friends matter above and beyond.

So when the songwriter was close to completing a sell out European tour and discovered his grandfather was dying, he took a step back.

Spending time with those around him, he found a renewed sense of peace, and re-connected with what actually drove him forwards.

New EP 'We Used To Dream' arrives on August 17th, a pensive return that kicks back to uncover something fresh.

New song 'Bad Vibes' is a storming piece of soulful pop, with a pointed message that positivity is always needed.

We're able to share the video and it's a riveting watch - tune in now.

Catch Jake Isaac at London's Omeara venue on September 17th.

