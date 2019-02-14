Jack In Water Conjures Mesmerising Creativity With 'Noise'

Jack In Water's stark creativity gets right to the root of the matter.

A songwriter who deals in directness, his incoming EP 'Presence' matches this to some beautifully ornate arrangements.

Constructed alongside Ben Christophers - who has previously worked with Bat For Lashes - the EP lands on June 14th, with a show arranged for that very evening in London's Slaughtered Lamb.

With the clock ticking down Jack In Water is ready to share another preview, and it's one that is rooted in something very personal.

A sign of the EP's overarching theme, the lyrics on noise deal with emotional repression, using music as a means to encourage release.

He comments: "The EP’s lyrical focus is on being honest with yourself and accepting and engaging with all of the different internal conflicts and utterances that exist inside everyone. The track 'Noise' is about masculinity and how often it can feel like repression is a kind way of dealing with all of the internal noise and emotional turmoil that goes on inside your head."

"It is an empathetic hug to this repression saying ‘hey repression, you can stand down now’. It is ok for all this noise to get overwhelming and actually not everyone has to believe you are some kind of superhero figure who is not affected by internal struggles."

"It is also reminding repression that it always finds it way out eventually so it really isn’t a kind way of dealing with emotional problems as it normally affects those closest to you in a much worse way eventually."

We've got first play of the new video - tune in below.

