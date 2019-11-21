Jaakko Eino Kalevi Shares Animated 'I Am Looking Forward' Clip

Helsinki sonic wanderer Jaakko Eino Kalevi has shared the curious clip for his song 'I Am Looking Forward'.

The idiosyncratic songwriter recently returned with a new EP, releasing 'Dissolution' on Weird World.

EP highlight 'I Am Looking Forward' is out now, a drifting, psych-speckled aural document.

He comments: “Some time ago I felt that everyone was asking me all the time, ‘Are you looking forward?’ and it made me feel kind of nervous. It’s a funny expression – of course everyone is looking forward all the time. How can you not?”

Finnish animator Ville Vainio steers the clip, and his aesthetic neatly blends with the other-worldly songwriting.

He comments: "When I first heard the song, I immediately had this vision of Jaakko walking across different sceneries, looking very determined. Also, instead of telling a story, I wanted to capture the mood of the song and make it more like a video portrait of Jaakko's character."

Catch Jaakko Eino Kalevi at the following shows:

January

28 London The Lexington

29 Milton Keynes MK Gallery

