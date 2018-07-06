J Vessel's 'Lose Control' Struggles With Temptation

MOBO nominated artist J Vessel has always wrestled with his conscience.

With a blossoming profile comes a lot of temptations, and he's struggled to keep himself on the straight and narrow.

One form of temptation, though, is universal - those late night texts, those chance conversations, and that's what he deals with on new single 'Lose Control'.

He explains: "Everybody’s received that late night text, and some of us have even sent them, which always leaves us with a predicament on our hands, ‘do I go to their house and feel guilty in the morning or do I listen to my conscience and stay away?’ – Everyone’s reasoning for this question is different, it could be because of your faith or moral code, but I know that personally, it’s a familiar story for me, so I wanted to put it in a song."

"I get messages almost everyday online asking for advice on how to deal with sexual temptation or guilt, but little do they know that I struggle with this as well! I wanted to make an honest song about my own struggles, even down to the visual representation of what that feels like, so that people know that they are not alone. This is a familiar topic for people of all faiths and a very relatable story for many young people today."

We're able to share the full video - tune in now.

