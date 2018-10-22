J. Caesar Finds Peace In The Struggle With 'Wisdomics'

London's J. Caesar has been through a lot.

The artist's personal life has been fraught, but along the way music has been a constant companion.

A source of inspiration as well as a symbol of solace, he was recently invited to the Villa Lena studio in a remote area of Tuscany, and grabbed this opportunity with both hands.

New EP 'Wisdomics' is incoming, with J describing it thus: “The EP came about after a drug induced epiphany where I thought I had actually died (which is a lot less scary than thinking you’re dying). But when I was in this state it made me realise that the most important thing I could do in my life was to love the people around me, love what I did but most importantly love myself.”

We're able to share the title track, a kind of outlandish take on future soul that blasts J. Caesar's ideas into space.

Tune in now.

