Jónsi's New Video Taps Into The Changing Of The Seasons

Jónsi has shared the full video for his song 'Sumarið sem aldrei kom'.

The song features on new solo album 'Shiver', which is out now on Krunk. It's been a somewhat eventful year for the Icelandic music, with Sigur Ros battling financial foes and preparing for an orchestral project.

'Sumarið sem aldrei kom' taps into the changing of the seasons, with its title translating as 'The Summer That Never Came'.

The full video for the song has been placed online, and it portrays another side of Icelandic life, away from the volcanic vistas and incredible plateaus.

Jónsi comments...

“I asked my friend Frosti to make a video about Iceland but not the beautiful nature and landscapes. More like snapshots of everyday lives, the shitty weather and depression. I remember calling home to Iceland one summer day and talking to my sister. She was complaining that it was just endless rain and cold. It went from spring to fall and the summer never came. Icelanders live for these sunrays and light and when it doesn't come, it's hard. It's a hard place to be, but also the best place to be. It's the light - it's the darkness. And everything in between.”

“We also want to dedicate this film to Ólafur Kristjánsson (the weather man) that is in the film but passed away soon after this was shot. RIP.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.