Izzie Gibbs Hits Hard On 'Lit'

Northampton's Izzie Gibbs returns with new single 'Lit'.

The rapper is working in a lane of his own, lifting elements of grime, road rap, and Stateside trap to conjure something different.

New single 'Lit' leans on all three influences, while adding something unexpected into the bargain.

It's an all-out rap burner, with the slick, muscular production arriving courtesy of Trolley Snatcha and longtime collaborator Dizmack.

Something for the fans, Izzie Gibbs explains: “I wanted to give back to my core fanbase. They're dying for some grime from me! It’s only right, you feel me!”

Tune in now.

