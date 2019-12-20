ivo's Haunting 'Eva' Video Is Set In Snowdonia

ivo is ready to upend his roots, and begin all over again.

The Bristol producer has relocated to London, and with this brings a shift in his art.

Known for his skeletal, dubstep-leaning productions, ivo has released on the likes of CNCPT Collective, 3000 Bass and prolific Brighton-based label, Southpoint.

New release 'Eva' is a pointed return, intense in its evocation of the eerie amid that exploratory bass framework.

ivo has handed the full video to Clash, with the clip - shot in Snowdonia - dwelling on aspects of the mythic, interspersed with fast-paced cuts and abstract FX.

'Eva' features two witches summoning a creature from the sea, and it roots itself in the eternal conflict between the natural world and human creation.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.