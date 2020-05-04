Ivan Dorn x Seven Davis Jr Interlock In This Wonderful Live Clip

Ivan Dorn seems to find inspiration wherever he travels.

Touching down in Los Angeles some time back, he picked up the latest record by Seven Davis Jr in Amoeba Music, and suitably intrigued paid for it at the till.

Entranced, he hit up the American artist, and the pair began discussing further collaborations.

Now it's come to fruition. The duo have constructed a full live EP, matching audio to superbly shot video.

"You never really know what good things will happen in your life," says Seven. "That’s why I’m grateful to have an open mind. Otherwise how else would this project have happened? A Ukrainian and African American collaborating on an EP together."

"The music I think is very different, in a good way. With the coronavirus and quarantines happening I’m very glad we are sharing this live concert. Something new for the new world we are now living in."

The collaboration is a superb union of creative voices, almost jazz-leaning in its embrace of new ideas, with a deft rhythmic bounce.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kristina Tytova

