It's The Grand Return Of Night Works

A project essentially rooted in the imagination of Gabriel Stebbing, his deft electro pop resulted in stunning debut album 'Urban Heat Island'.

Released alongside a string of superb singles, the record showcased an artist who moved in his own lane.

Since then, Gabriel has worked extensively as a collaborator, appearing alongside Christine and the Queens, Metronomy, and more.

Moving from London to Margate, the sea air has clearly rejuvenated him, resulting in a burst of new material. Incoming EP 'Stuck On Broadway' was completed alongside Ghost Culture, a producer who has worked on releases by Kelly Lee Owens, Daniel Avery, and Death In Vegas.

A long term partnership, the two add a crisp, club-focussed edge to Night Works' material, while retaining the essential melancholy that makes his work so affecting.

New single 'The Weapon' is an engaging, addictive return, it's clinical, cool production offset by those gorgeous, addictive melodies.

The new video was shot alongside the Margate-based filmmaker and artist Antonia Luxem, with Gabriel and Antonia boarding the 40-foot charter Skerry Belle to set sail toward the Thanet Wind Farm.

Sharp gusts created a queasy journey, but the results are hypnotic and curiously engaging. Night Works comments:

“There’s a sense of wanting to get away - to leave town, leave Britain, get everything behind you. We got right up underneath the turbines and the noise the blades make above your head is so eerie - a filmic, Samurai-sword swoosh. Hats off skipper Roger and decky Dan for making our maritime dreams come true”.

