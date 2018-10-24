It's A Hallowe'en Gift From The Dandy Warhols

The Dandy Warhols are about to reach a new milestone.

In 2019 the band will toast their 25th anniversary, an incredible achievement given the enormous ups and downs music has been through in that time.

Outlasting Napster and putting Winamp safely to bed, The Dandy Warhols were born in an era that discarded vinyl as a format, but have managed to witness the rebirth of the format.

The group's 10th studio album lands next year, to be accompanied by some special live dates that bask in their united history.

Ahead of this we're able to share the spooky video for new cut 'Forever', which turns The Dandy Warhols' past into literal ghosts.

Courtney Taylor-Taylor says...

"To get a feel for the‎ massive length of our career in a three and a half minute video, I broke it up into three parts and used Greek mythology as my guide."

"First, the labyrinth with the minotaur guarding the passage. A classic jerk doorman with a tiny nose ring making us wait as if he's gotta make sure these are the right ghosts. Welcome to our lives. Next, the hermaphrodite angel (wearing a tie as subtle symbolism). Sweet and just wants to be helpful, not making a distinction whether it’s for better or worse. Finally, Cerberus the multi-headed dog, which represents our personal demons or whatever drives us to continue doing this."

"All in all it sounds like and probably is a pretentious lot of shit, but it sure feels good to do it anyway."

Tune in now.

Catch The Dandy Warhols at the following 25th anniversary shows:

January

24 Antwerp De Roma VZW

25 Paris Olympia

26 Amsterdam Paradiso

27 Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg

29 Birmingham O2 Institute

30 Glasgow Old Fruitmarket

31 Manchester Albert Hall

February

2 London O2 Academy Brixton

For tickets to the latest The Dandy Warhols shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.