Irini Mando's 'MVP' Is A Bold Pop Offering

London pop riser Irini Mando isn't about to accept limitations.

Her voice is bold and her ambition resolute, fusing underground styles with an innate melodic touch.

Continually moving forwards, Irini Mando excels on her vibrant new single 'MVP'. Co-produced by Dwayne Patrick (Wretch 32, Ghetts, Paigey Cakey) and Nathan EnzSounds, it finds the singer linking with South London rapper Kyze.

She explains...

“What makes an MVP? To me, it’s an optimistic attitude in the face of inconvenience. It’s a tremendous amount of sacrifice with no questions asked. It’s the ability to humble yourself and get the work in, even when you don’t feel like it. This song is for all the players who are not afraid to raise the stakes. I wanted to say that it’s okay to appreciate yourself and how committed you are to your goals - without downplaying the importance of the people around you, who lift you and allow you to shine.”

The video is mighty fine, too, with its basketball theme following an underdog as they train to take on an imposing opponent. Will they win...?

Tune in now.

