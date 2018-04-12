Invisible Minds Shares Stunning 'Yo Mae Leh' Video

Tim Green is a stellar producer, one of the key figures in UK club culture.

The past decade or so, though, has seen the producer lead a double life, crafting material that sits far outside his usual realm.

Using the name Invisible Minds as a catch-all for these experimentations and idea-dumps, he recently decided to gather these varied strings together.

New album 'Make Up Your Own Stories' is out now on Moshi Moshi, an eclectic and always inspired mix of influences.

Album standout 'Yo Mae Leh' revolves around that infectious vocal, Invisible Minds pitting obscure samples and deft percussive kicks against one another.

Coy and playful, it's now received the video treatment, a beautifully crafted animated work that is simply stunning in its execution.

Moving from dawn to dusk, it seems to tap into some of the themes from the producer's new album, while also standing alone.

Tune in now.

