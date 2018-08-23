Insecure Men Dream Of Romancing Cliff Richard In Their New Video

Insecure Men released one of the year's most opinion-splitting full lengths, a record that sounded beguiling and corrosive in equal measures.

Album highlight 'Cliff Has Left The Building' has just been given the full video treatment, and its initial aim was to feature the titular pop star.

A weird, Lynchian fantasy, it eventually settled into the band's Saul Adamczewski settling for "any old man".

He comments: "I dreamt of having a romantic relationship with Cliff Richard. At first we wanted to use a look-alike but we couldn't afford it, so we settled for any old man. And that's what this is. Me having a romance with some old man on a hill."

So, here we are - a video that matches London's skyline to Saul's inter-generational romance...

Catch Insecure Men at the following shows:

October

31 Birmingham Mama Roux

November

1 Manchester Now Wave Venue

2 Glasgow CCA

4 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

5 Brighton The Haunt

6 London Queen Elizabeth’s Hall (headline tour)

