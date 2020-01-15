Inger Nordvik's 'Lost' Is An Endlessly Beautiful Creation

Inger Nordvik constantly pushes herself forward, constantly seeks out new realms.

Classically educated - she studied at Oslo's revered Barratt Due Institute - Inger's thirst for the new took her away from her homeland, towards the electronic citadel of Berlin.

Working on songwriting of her own, Inger began to merge these twin poles, fusing her awareness of Nordic heritage with a surging passion for the unknown.

Matching jazz to folk amid club culture elements, new album 'Time' is set to be released on February 7th, and it's an outstandingly broad achievement.

We're able to share new song 'Lost', and it's subtle rhythmic kick aligns itself to those graceful piano notes, before succumbing to that fiery saxophone solo at the conclusion.

"'Lost' is about growing up and the sometimes painful yet liberating transition as we go from being dependent on guidance and expectations, to detaching and evolving," she explains. "I wrote the song some years ago, but I now realise we can go through this transition several times in life."

The video is simple but strikingly effective, utilising the talents of dancer Dino Moen during the Berlin shoot.

"Originally we wanted to do a bigger music video production, but due to a tight budget, we decided to do something simple," Inger says. "We improvised a lot and played around with it, and as Dina caught the theme and atmosphere of the song in such a powerful way, I felt the song didn't really need more."

Tune in now.

'Time' will be released on February 7th.

Photo Credit: Charles Mignot

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.