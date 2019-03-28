Infinity Ink Join Yasmin In Searching For The Timeless On 'Rushing Back'

Production partnership Infinity Ink have always been obsessed with creating meaningful work, with going a little deeper.

Gathering their strongest ideas in one place, Infinity Ink stand as curators over their debut album, a lengthy but absorbing work steeped in club culture.

Out on April 5th via Cooltempo (pre-order LINK ), 'House Of Infinity' taps into the roots of house while adding a UK twist, forever searching for something new.

Album cut 'Rushing Back' founds the production team linking with Yasmin, a renowned vocalist and a Rinse FM host in her own right.

Slinky house percussion that almost strays into garage territory with its sprung rhythm, Yasmin's wonderfully soulful delivery makes for the perfect combination.

Adriano Vilanova and Georgie Curran combine to craft the atmospheric visuals, and we're able to showcase them before anyone else.

Infinity Ink: "To me 'Rushing Back' has a very cinematic feel. I envisaged London as the backdrop for it and I couldn't think of anyone better than Adriano Vilanova and Georgie Curran who have a real feeling for their home city. I wanted the story line to be ambiguous, one that you could interpret, making up for yourself what the real deal is."

Adriano Vilanova - co-director - comments: "Our intention was to create a film that looked as if it could have been made at any point over the last 20 years, so we shot in multi-format using locations and production design that evoked a sense of timelessness."

"We met our lead Natalie Glover whilst she was dancing for M.I.A on tour and had always wanted a chance to collaborate. As soon as we heard the track, we knew Natalie was the person to call."

Tune in now.

