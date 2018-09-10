IMAN Shares New Single 'L.O.V.E.'

Potent pop riser IMAN has shared new single 'L.O.V.E.' - tune in now.

Matching R&B to pop, electronic music to soul, IMAN's confluence of sounds wrap themselves into one potent whole.

Working independently, she's been able to notch up some incredible successes, notably working with Rudimental.

New single 'L.O.V.E.' comes as IMAN prepares for a busy Autumn, taking part in Oxfam's Oxjam event and hitting London's Camden Assembly.

Flecks of pop melodies interweave with her R&B-centric sound, a heady brew that you can't fail to become enraptured by.

IMAN describes the single as being about the "beginnings of a relationship and sensing the changes that come over you..."

Tune in now.

Catch IMAN at the following shows:

October

27 London Oxjam Camden

November

11 London Camden Assembly

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.