Iman Houssein's Distorted Neo-Soul Gives 'Unity' A Singular Feel

Iman Houssein born in Iran, and became drawn to hip-hop culture through his love of basketball.

Immersing himself in underground music, he began exploring the roots of those samples, moving through jazz, fusion, R&B, funk, and more.

Piecing these together in his own unique way, Iman re-constructed the elements into something approaching a singular style.

Slow-burning neo-soul with an experimental bent, his music has a broader philosophical context, continually digging beneath the notes.

Working on a new release with London imprint Ghost Notes, he's also been tied to the Future Bubblers project.

Hitting the Brownswood Basement studio, Imam Houssein laid down this sparse yet evocative version of 'Unity'.

Little more than keys, a beat, and his voice, 'Unity' carries a real sense of grace.

Tune in now.

