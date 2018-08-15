IDLES Share Video For Taut New Single 'Great'

IDLES have shared the video for taut new single 'Great' - watch it now.

The band recently headlined London's Visions festival, matching their live reputation with snarling, inspired set of punk energy and righteous politics.

New album 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance' arrives on August 31st, with singer Joe Talbot summarising it thus...

“This album is an attempt to be vulnerable to our audience and to encourage vulnerability; a brave naked smile in this shitty new world. We have stripped back the songs and lyrics to our bare flesh to allow each other to breathe, to celebrate our differences, and act as an ode to communities and the individuals that forge them. Because without our community, we’d be nothing.”

New single 'Great' is taken from the record, matching careering riffs to lyrics that tackle the absurdism of some commonly held viewpoints: “Islam didn’t eat your hamster / change isn’t a crime...”

Joe continues: “Let us go forward with open minds and open hearts into that fuck off fire we've started. No blame, no hate. Just love and a blue passport.”

'Joy As An Act Of Resistance' will be released on August 31st.

