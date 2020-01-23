IDLES Share 'Kill Them With Kindness' Video

IDLES have shared the cool new video for 'Kill Them With Kindness'.

The band's No. 1 album 'Ultra Mono' was released earlier this year , following by some scorching live streamed Abbey Road shows.

Album highlight 'Kill Them With Kindness' is a fan favourite, and it's now been given an animated visualiser.

Directed and designed by James Carbutt, the animation comes from Pip Williamson, and it spins the song in a fresh direction.

The director comments: "The dingy pub setting in the film is based on the Working Men’s Clubs of my hometown (Barnsley). It was nice to imagine IDLES bursting in and spreading a message of love."

"During our research we discovered that no two Wetherspoons carpets are the same, they are all unique like snowflakes, so yeah making this film was a wild ride."

Tune in now.

Catch IDLES on the road next Spring.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.