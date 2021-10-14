Iceland's Vök Share Coming-Of-Age Tale 'Running Wild'

Iceland's Vök have a graceful edge to their sound.

New EP 'Feeding On A Tragedy' steers them in fresh directions, allowing electronic production to intermingle with their bittersweet melodies.

Take lead single 'Running Wild'. A coming of age tale with a poignant after-taste, the drifting vocal carries pangs of regret and personal revelation.

With the full EP out now, Vök are able to share a brand new video, one that takes them back to their roots.

Singer Margrét Magnúsdóttir explains...

“This was written like a short story set in the wild west. However, the 'wild west' in this case is actually a small town in Iceland, called Akranes, where I spent a large portion of my childhood and coming-of-age years. When I was growing up, Akranes felt like no place for outcasts and this song was inspired by my experience living there.”

“When I became a teenager, I felt like I was choking by the narrow tunnel-visioned mindset of the town, and I felt I had to get away. So, I did. I hope this song inspires others to not let anyone get in the way of their true happiness. All of us should be running wild.”

A story of escapism and the thirst for freedom, you can check out 'Running Wild' below.

- - -