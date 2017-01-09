I See Rivers Beguile On 'Play It Cool'

I See Rivers hail from different regions of Norway, but only truly found one another when they moved to Liverpool.

Folk-indebted harmonies matched to indie songwriting, their easy-on-the-ear charm has an addictive, pastoral quality.

Fresh from touring with Cosmo Sheldrake, the trio have lined up a full EP for release this summer, another sign of their blossoming potential.

New single 'Play It Cool' leads the way, a fantastic slice of wholesome melody reminiscent of Feist or even early First Aid Kit.

The video is fun, too, presenting three artists completely comfortable with one another.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.