Hush Moss Bask In Daydreams On 'Fallback'

Hush Moss are partly past, partly future; partly soul, partly psych; in short, they're a real trip, a seven-piece sound explosion that floods your veins with colour.

Based in Berlin, Hush Moss melt together retro sax, soft focus production, off piste synths, and vocals that seem to tumble out of the nether regions of your imagination.

With a select batch of UK shows incoming - including support dates with Alice Phoebe Lou and Papooz - the Huss Moss experience is set to descend upon our unexpecting British minds.

Ahead of that shock to the system, we're able to share the video for new song 'Fallback' - in their own words...

the video, made by DAKLIS, is like daydream/journey where u 'discover a whole world' you weren’t aware of where the characters guide each other to happiness and unity, in a school musical type of way....

A real feast for the senses, you can check it out below.

Catch Hush Moss at the following shows:

November

9 Brighton Sticky Mikes *

10 Bristol Rough Trade *

11 London Village Underground *

December

12 London Scala +

* supporting Alice Phoebe Lou

+ supporting Papooz

