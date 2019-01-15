Hot Chip's 'Spell' Video Gets Dark Very Quickly

Hot Chip have always recognised the power of the music video.

A band in love with pop's broader mythology, their grasp of dynamics saw Katy Petty seeking out Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard for her 2017 album 'Witness'.

Indeed, new single 'Spell' began during those sessions, a germ of an idea the pair took back to the group.

A highlight on new album 'A Bath Full Of Ecstasy', director Simon Owens has stepped in to shoot a video.

A track that gets very dark very quickly, it unfolds in a warped, haunted bedroom as Alexis Taylor's plaintive vocal echoes around them...

“Like a spell you are under / And now I feel your curse / It’s all that I wanted / A memory in reverse / Forever I’m haunted...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ronald Dick

