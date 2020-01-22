Hoops Share New Indie Bop 'Fall Back'

Returning indie types Hoops have shared their new single 'Fall Back'.

The band's stellar debut album 'Routines' landed back in 2017, before the Indiana group opted to go on hiatus.

Taking a step back, the return of Hoops finds the group allowing their energies to fully interlock.

New single 'Fall Back' is out now, with the lo-fi production allowing those skittering beats to pierce through the indie pop chassis.

A curiously addictive guitar pop jewel, it comes equipped with some Alex Julian Leeds-directed visuals.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.