Honkies' 'Buzz Band' Takes A Satirical Swipe At The Guitar Underground

South London outsiders Honkies have never done things the easy way.

Picking up on the fetid Americana ooze of Country Teasers but adding a surrealistic touch, their material matches 'Nuggets' style garage against Beefheart-style rhythmic ticks.

Closing 2019 with 'Slugs', a series of shifts and changes in the line up saw Honkies re-emerge as a band inspired.

New single 'Buzz Band' kicks off the year, and it's a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the capital's guitar underground.

Casting knowing glances at the coterie of musicians that assemble around the Brixton Windmill, Honkies yelp: "Look at me, look at me now / I'm in a buzz band with all of my pals!"

It's a catchy but caustic return, one that Honkies bill “a harsh reaction to the cesspool of mediocrity flooding the airwaves...”

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Bénédicte Dacquin

