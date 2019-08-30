Hi Frisco Return With Super New Single 'Gold'

Rising indie-psych duo Hi Frisco have shared their new single 'Gold'.

A song that encapsulates their unique charms, it's a melodic ear-worm, reminiscent of the Flaming Lips' imperial phase.

Twisting inside and out, 'Gold' is a taut, concise return, one that bubbles with effervescent charm.

Alex Evans at Flower Up constructed the natty visualiser, combining neat animation with a minimalist colour scheme.

A deft expansion on Hi Frisco's natural creativity, you can check out the video for 'Gold' below.

