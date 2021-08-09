Hendrix Harris Shares Razor-Sharp Single 'Locked'

Hendrix Harris draws on several different wells.

Growing up with mixed areas of heritage - spanning England, France, and Jamaica - he's become used to switching between cultural viewpoints, and social tendencies.

It's given him a flexibility others lack, and it adds an incisive feeling to his songwriting, an ability to stamp down on feelings and motions.

New EP 'Horus' is out next month, and it finds the London based polymath pushing himself further than ever.

'Locked' features on the EP, and it's concrete percussion and heavy duty baseline underpin some of Harris' most imposing lyrics yet.

Teasing apart different aspects of his own identity, 'Locked' brings them together into something potent, whole, and distinct.

The visuals lace together psychedelic backdrops with London's tower blocks - tune in now.

- - -