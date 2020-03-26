Hendrix Harris Digs Deep In This 'Sweat Drops' Live Clip

Hendrix Harris is making moves.

Each new single is pushing the hype to fresh levels, with his hyper-smooth bowling over fans.

New EP 'Falcon' lands shortly, with previous singles 'Should I' and 'Aftermath' sketching out a potent creative force.

'Sweat Drops' takes this one stage further, and we're able to share a crisp in-the-studio performance.

Kevin Froly takes charge of the visuals, and it shows Hendrix Harris in his element, pursuing his goals with a singular passion.

Tune in now.

