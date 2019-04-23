Headie One Drops New Banger 'All Day'

Headie One is making moves.

The rising rapper is pushing drill into the mainstream, with his Dave-bolstered tune '18 Hunna' smashing its way into the Top 10.

Follow up single 'All Day' might even go one better, with its crunching production underpinning a stellar lyrical workout from the drill maestro.

Online now, the track comes equipped with super-slick visuals pieced together by acclaimed film maker KC Locke.

Having worked with Skepta, IAMDDB and more, KC brings cinematic focus to 'All Day' and it's already causing a ruckus online.

Tune in now.

