Harry Styles Heads To Malibu For 'Watermelon Sugar'

Lockdown may be upon us, but Harry Styles is still setting hearts racing.

His album 'Fine Line' swiftly went platinum on its release, spawning some massive hit singles.

'Watermelon Sugar' is a fan favourite, with the English pop icon now sharing a full video.

Shot in Malibu before quarantine occured, it's a glamorous Bradley & Pablo shot clip with some stylish action.

A glimpse of another world, it's just the tonic for lockdown-weary fans.

Tune in now.

