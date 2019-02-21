HANA2K Showcases Her Potential With 'Daydreaming'

HANA2K came of age in the 21st century.

It's her cultural arena, the space she wants to occupy, and take inspiration from.

New single 'Daydreaming' is this blistering slice of alt-pop, a precocious, pointed release, one that distills her potential down to a fine essence.

Out now, it follows her breakout cut 'Call Her My Name' and finds the alt-pop riser working with breathless ambition.

Steering the video herself, HANA2K takes her visual cues from Noughties cinema, from the films she and her friends used to watch after school.

Reminiscent of 50 First Dates, the clip has a coy sense of humour - airing first on Clash, you can check it out now.

