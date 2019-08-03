Hamzaa Digs Deep On 'Red'

Stellar Hackney vocalist Hamzaa has shared the powerful new video for 'Red'.

The newcomer's wonderful 'First Signs Of Me' EP was a superb introduction, matching her soulful touch to some beautifully nuanced songwriting moments.

Standout song 'Red' has fast become her calling card, raw musicality attached to a lyric that emerged a dark period in her life.

Hamzaa returns to these feelings for the full video, filmed at Southend on Sea and directed by Filmawi Efrem.

Hamzaa describes the clip as her “most vulnerable moment, shared with the world, so others can see there is a way out...”

Tune in now.

