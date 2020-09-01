Halsey Pays Homage To Her Badass Idols In 'You Should Be Sad' Video

Halsey has always been open about her influences.

A pop icon ready to shout out other pop icons, she plays with the past to build something explicitly future-driven.

New album 'Manic' drops on January 17th, with new single 'You Should Be Sad' pursuing a country endeavour.

Out now, it's a biting, potent return, one that comes complete with a raunchy, take-no-sh*t video.

Visual reference points include “Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine…”

Tune in now.

Halsey's new album 'Manic' will be released on January 17th. Catch Halsey at the following shows:

March

7 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

8 London The O2

10 Dublin 3 Arena

12 Manchester Manchester Arena

