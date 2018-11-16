Haiku Salut Utilise Crisp Electronics On 'Firewood'

Haiku Salut are one of the most intriguing, distinctive groups in the country.

The band have built a bold, powerful catalogue, one whose measured beauty and continually inventive stance inspires at every turn.

2018's 'There Is No Elsewhere' - Clash review HERE - found the group reaching a new high point, followed by live shows that blurred the lines between standard performance and art installation.

Continually looking ahead, Haiku Salut have now detailed new single 'Firewood', which is set to land on July 5th.

We're able to share the full video for the release, an immersive accompaniment to their powerfully restrained electronics.

Watch it now.

