Grace Inspace Explores Shifts In Her Life With 'Off The Grid'

Grace Inspace has come a long way, both emotionally and physically.

Raised on a rural outpost somewhere in California, she's drifted across the States, travelling the Atlantic, before winding up in London.

She's still processing those changes, and last year's introductory EP 'Lazy Grace’s Apocalyptic Kitchen, pt. 1' was fuelled by this process.

A follow up is incoming, with Grace Inspace ready to share her glorious new song 'Off The Grid'.

A song that connects both sides of the Atlantic, it was kicked off in LA before being nailed down in London.

She comments: “This song is born of two worlds and a pick up truck. It was recorded in a home studio in Los Angeles with one of my drumming heroes Stephan Perkins sitting in before all this started melting down. Now is the time for this song, these worlds are colliding; there is a great learning going on.”

“I live somewhere between central London and an extremely rural outpost in California, where the pot plants grow high and the second amendment posters sit amicably alongside rainbow flags. Peace and tolerance!”

We're able to share the video, an imaginative, narrative-driven tale. Grace continues:

"This is a fever dream, a premonitory vision; a nurse leaving the city to try to heal the earth with her underfunded supplies, wrapping dead trees with duct tape and pressing band-aids into the soil, It’s the tale of urbanites craving wide open spaces, plots of land and free-flowing rivers, of shamans who are out of answers, of living home-free, of smashing up the grid and starting fresh."

Tune in now.

