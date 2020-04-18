Goya Gumbani x Oliver Palfreyman Share 'Ways Of Mine' Video

Goya Gumbani and Oliver Palfreyman have shared the video for 'Ways Of Mine'.

New York born, London based rapper Goya Gumbani has been wandering for years, his trans-Atlantic travels accompanied by a search for his own sound.

New EP 'Truth Be Sold' is out now , and it could be the moment that Goya truly comes into his own.

Fusing left-field hip-hop elements with skittering electronics, his approach to the mic is both lucid and groundbreaking.

“It’s a kind of message that I’m taking back home to my foundations,” he explains. “Try to unlearn what isn’t important. Nothing that we’re taught from the jump is important, matters as much as time.”

Out now, the EP's release is accompanied by a brand new video, with 'Ways Of Mine' featuring Goya Gumbani working with Oliver Palfreyman's production.

A dazzling watch, you can check out 'Ways Of Mine' below.

