Goss Shares Brooding Live Version Of 'Blood'

Danish songwriter Goss has a slim but remarkable catalogue.

Releasing two emphatic EPs, his bold, emotionally charged songwriting has a confrontational streak.

It's something that comes out in his live performances. New single 'Blood' was co-produced with Tobias Laust, and it's the start of a fresh chapter.

Exploring the manner in which emotions can become cracks that leave us vulnerable, it's both bracingly direct and ultimately mysterious.

Shooting an array of Goss sessions at a friend's studio, the Danish artist decided to explore the facets that drive 'Blood' in full.

It's a simple but effective clip, one that uses minimal tech tricky to drive its point home.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.