Godford Shares Cinematic Visualiser For 'The Hill'

Paris based producer Godford has shared the immersive, cinematic video for new single 'The Hill'.

The electronic musician raises the levels once more on their new album, with 'I YOU SHE' set to land on December 3rd.

Previews are coming thick and fast, with album cut 'The Hill' gaining a full single release.

Textured electronics finessed with an almost visual quality, the house-leaning production carries the weight of impending freedom.

It's emblematic of an album project that revels in independence, with Godford commenting...

'When we produced this album, the world was not going well, we wanted to create an album, that gives you the feeling of being alive, free and allows you to meet your deepest emotions. We are not only trying to make people dance, but it’s really important for us that they feel the music. Music is an international language and when we receive messages from all over the world, we feel that part of the job is done."

"We are not only thinking about ourself when we are doing music, we are trying to share emotions and thoughts that other can feel, it’s our way to say ’you are not alone’. From the most complex emotion to the simplest; for example, we like watching people in clubs, some are raving, some others are at the bar, some don’t care about the music, some feels the music, during the liveshow, we want people to feel the music, close your eyes and just feel. That’s why we are in the shadow, it’s not about us."

He adds: "This album is a new chapter, a new story, a new emotion."

The full video for 'The Hill' builds on these themes, providing a glimpse into the narratives underlying Godford's work.

Building into something imposing and impressive, you can check out 'The Hill' below.

Photo Credit: Felix Dol Maillot

