Go Behind The Scenes With Bimini's Live Band

Bimini is a phenomenon.

Shooting to wider cultural prominence through a starring role on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, this East London figure has a deep relationship within the city's queer communities.

Someone who represents with every step they take, Bimini is a true cross-platform artist, and a string of festival shows this summer are set to expose this performer's vision to fresh audiences.

To achieve this, Bimini has built a full live band, a group of musicians who demolished rock and metal crucible Download Festival at the weekend.

As Bimini told fans on IG over the weekend: "I debuted my new music and new band at a music festival and it was bloody download! Insane!"

The process of putting the band together has been a complex but enriching one - from the outset, Bimini wanted to use queer musicians, people who would share that vision. ⠀

"Feeling very grateful and fortunate to be surrounded by a team of people that are queer and grafters!" Bimini wrote in the aftermath of Download. "This is the first of many and I’m bloody excited for this ride!"

We've obtained this exclusive behind the scenes clip, featuring Bimini gathering these queer musicians, and putting them through their paces.

This isn't a gimmick, it isn't a stunt - it comes from a very special place, one of love, and an enduring willingness to platform other voices.

A remarkable video, you can tap in below.

- - -