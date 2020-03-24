Glows Carves Out A Fresh Start With 'EASY'

South London artist Glows seems to aim for that energy of the wee small hours, when the body is fatigued but inspiration has struck.

It's inherently solitary, of course, but never lonely - fizzing electronic melodies that lurch towards union, a kind of self-confessed post-club bedroom pop.

Sharing a full EP later year, Glows is now easing into 2020, sharing something brand new.

Out now, 'Easy' offers a fresh start, a clean break, with Glows moving into different lane.

He comments:

"'Easy' is about sobriety. The weight of the city. Slipping under the curb. Waking up and starting again."

"Written a while ago, it seems right that it is coming out now, there's a drive to the track. Like a night drive back from a night out, after the club, a regret and reassurance in the quiet moments after the music has died."

Tune in now.

