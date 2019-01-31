GLORIA's 'OUT' Is A Bold Piece Of Future-Facing R&B

GLORIA is a voice to remember.

Matching heavy-duty pop elements to gothic hip-hop, her striking, confident, utterly unique R&B sound stands apart from her contemporaries.

Working with Gaika’s The Spectacular Empire imprint, debut single 'OUT' is strikingly irresistible, the shuddering bass line matching system culture against her futuristic soul.

The single was crafted in close collaboration with AART Productions who previously created tracks for GAIKA's acclaimed 'Basic Volume' full length.

GLORIA comments: "When I was defining the concept for 'OUT' I realised that sometimes it feels like I’m captive in my own mind. Like a prisoner, locked in Area 51, nothing is right, everything is dark and twisted and the dominance of no self-control always wins."

"It's the strongest feeling I have. When it goes bad you can see yourself fall, but you do nothing about it, you just look on. I wanted to embody my vices and it came to life as an alien dominatrix fighting to release myself from my own head".

Clash is able to unveil the dazzling visuals for 'OUT' and it perfectly matches her bold, dynamic style. Sharply realised, the red background suggests both seduction and deadly danger.

