Girl Ray Share Care-Free 'Girl' Video

Girl Ray have shared the full video for new single 'Girl' - check it out now.

The band have been working out of a studio in Margate, and will release new album 'Girl' on November 8th.

Working with Moshi Moshi, the three-piece recently shared their lilting synth-speckled jammer 'Girl'.

There's a new video online, and it offers an intimate view of the band, constructing something affectionately shot but almost bittersweet in tone.

Singer Poppy Hankin comments:

“Well what’s it about? An intense crush where you lose all reasonable brain thoughts and can’t conceive why the hell things shouldn’t work out in rom-com style perfection. This one is for you to roll the windows down to on those hot hot hot summer days. Blast it loud blast it proud.”

Tune in now.

Girl Ray will release new album 'Girl' on November 8th.

Photo Credit: Laura McCluskey

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.