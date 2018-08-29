Ghetts Focusses On Fatherhood With 'Black Rose'

Ghetts has shared powerful new song 'Black Rose' - tune in now.

The rapper focusses on fatherhood, and the way society treats black women, on his new song, an intense, emotive return from the London artist.

Out now, 'Black Rose' dwells on the life his daughter could face, expressing both love for his family and anger at the way women of colour are treated.

Focussing on colourism, the hyper-sexualisation of black women, and the restriction of opportunities, what comes through sharpest of all is love and devotion.

The inimitable Kojey Radical guests on 'Black Rose', a track Ghetts sums up as “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”.

Tune in now.

Ghetts will release new album 'Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament' on September 14th.

