GETOVERHER Shares Future R&B Gem 'The Wife Aquatic'

New York R&B aesthete GETOVERHER returns with new single 'The Wife Aquatic'.

His new album 'NOTHING 2 OFFER' is out now, melding together imperial R&B tropes with left-field electronic elements.

Tapping into New York nightlife, his studio energy also finds GETOVERHER looking ever-inward.

New single 'The Wife Aquatic' was constructed with a slew of collaborators - Mess Kid, 8thFlr, Hasan Insane, and Different Sleep on the boards - but the songwriting is sheer GETOVERHER.

He comments: "I may have nothing to offer certain people, but I have everything to give to anyone who’s lost and willing to listen. Someone somewhere will relate and if not, ('oh well') at least I tried, which is better than nothing. Better yet, it’s always something."

Check it out now.

Order 'NOTHING 2 OFFER' HERE.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.