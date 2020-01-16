George Riley's 'Move' Taps Into The Energies Of Liberation

London force George Riley is intensely aware of the cultural context her art operates in.

A Black female voice in a UK music scene that remains stubbornly patriarchal, and infuriatingly white, she speaks her truth with a passionate eloquence.

New single 'Move' is part of this process, a biting, soulful exploration of the energies that underpin liberation.

It's a work informed by these past few months, and through watching - as she puts it - "white people wake up to racial inequality in real time..."

Out now, it's a crisp return, in which George Riley's fantastic voice is placed in a fresh setting by producer Oliver Palfreyman.

Amy DMB directs the full visuals, which perfectly illuminate the feelings and themes within George Riley's lyricism.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Annie Tobin

