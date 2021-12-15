George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' Now Has A Music Video

George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' has just received its first ever official video.

The single - arguably one of the finest post-Beatles endeavours by any of the Fab Four - remains a real fan favourite, with its joyous melody, slide guitar line, and message of universal spirituality.

Parent album 'All Things Must Pass' received a Grammy nominated deluxe edition earlier this year, with 'My Sweet Lord' now gaining its first ever video.

The new clip is an all-star narrative affair, directed by Lance Bangs and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer star as metaphysical special agents, while Mark Hamill is their mysterious boss; the pair embark on a quest for something that can't be seen.

More than 40 people star in the clip, including Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne, Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Taika Waititi, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt, and more.

The intent is to build a world influenced bu George Harrison's life and work - a musician and songwriter, but also a pivotal figure in cinema and comedy.

Watch it below.

- - -