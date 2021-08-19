Gavin Thorpe Searches For 'The Meaning'

Bristol based Gavin Thorpe returns with new song 'The Meaning'.

Known for his folk-indebted work, the songwriter - who is also a fully trained mental health counsellor - turns electronic on his incoming album.

'Rewind' builds on 20 years of experience, and his robust musicality is set against some tender, often incredibly open lyricism.

Like previous single 'Rise Above', new release 'The Meaning' has an inspirational streak to its arrangement.

Digging into his bedrock, 'The Meaning' searches for hope in an increasingly dark world, adding strings and a choral backing to Gavin Thorpe's work.

He comments: “It’s about how we just don't know what's going on but we always have hope. I wrote that song after my dad died and I was trying to figure it all out.”

There's a real sense of emotional heft and drama to 'The Meaning', something that comes through strongly in the video - check it out below.

Tune in now.

Catch Gavin Thorpe at Bristol's Folkhouse on September 17th.

