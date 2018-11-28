Brotherly duo Gallery Circus return with addictive new single '255' - tune in now.

The band formed in Newcastle, but moved to California to pursue their dreams.

Debut EP 'Chi-Town Dogs' was recorded alongside producer Dan Austin, and it staked their claim as a potent new voice.

Follow up 'The Night Country' lands on May 31st, re-uniting the twin brother duo of Daniel and Graeme Ross.

New single '255' leads the way, a self-deprecating song of love and attraction that utilises tinkling piano notes and aching falsetto.

We've got first play on the video - tune in now.

