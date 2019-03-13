G Flip's 'Drink Too Much' Is A Daring Ode to Affection

Georgia Flipo is taking on the world by herself.

The Melbourne native can sing, play the drums, the guitar, and produce, so she doesn't exactly need anybody else.

Re-branded as G Flip her colossal DIY pop single 'Drink Too Much' is a daring, leering, lurching, stomper, a home made bop that is conquering the globe.

Right now she's in SXSW but as if by magic G Flip has leaked out the video for her new single, and it's a doozy.

'Drink Too Much' contains a lyrical shout out to Australian model Steph Claire Smith, who naturally enough takes a starring role in the clip.

Tune in now.

Catch G-Flip at London's Garage venue on May 15th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.